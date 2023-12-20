Gleason Group Inc. Has $6.64 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

