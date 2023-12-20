Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

