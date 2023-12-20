Brookmont Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

