198,027 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

