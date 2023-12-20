Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 83,114 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

