Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $181.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

