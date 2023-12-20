Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. 643,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,040. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.