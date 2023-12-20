iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday.

IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

