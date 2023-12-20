Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,616 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 22,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

