Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

