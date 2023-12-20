Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,959 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.28. 655,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $335.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.