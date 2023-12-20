United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

