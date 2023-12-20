Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.