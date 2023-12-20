International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.33. 754,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,334. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

