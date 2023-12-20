Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,285,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 714,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,865. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.