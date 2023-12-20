Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $213.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.