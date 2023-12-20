Single Point Partners LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VUG stock opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $311.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.19 and its 200 day moving average is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

