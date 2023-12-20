DnB Asset Management AS Has $43.13 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 320,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,490. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

