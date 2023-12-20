Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

