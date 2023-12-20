Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $311.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

