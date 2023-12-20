Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

ENB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,084. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

