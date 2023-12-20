3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.69. 445,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,098. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

