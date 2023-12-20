Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 376,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,698. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

