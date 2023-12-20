Essex Savings Bank Purchases 248 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

