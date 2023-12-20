Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.