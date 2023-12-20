Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.61 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.