CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.70. 129,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.16. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

