Essex Savings Bank Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TMO opened at $528.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.