Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 4.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $408.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,964. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

