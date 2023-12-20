CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,140. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

