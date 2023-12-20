Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

