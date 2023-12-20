Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.