Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

