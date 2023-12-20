Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after buying an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.