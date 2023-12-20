Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.65 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

