Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 601,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,758. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

