Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

