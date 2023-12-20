Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $79.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.