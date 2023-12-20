Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.58. 391,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,950. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

