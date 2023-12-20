1,299 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Biotech stocks tapping into unmet mental health treatment needs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.