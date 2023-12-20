Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

