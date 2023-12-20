Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

