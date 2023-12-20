Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,981,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,755,000 after buying an additional 811,754 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 768,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,954. The company has a market capitalization of $457.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

