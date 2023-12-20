iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 9,643,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,829,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

