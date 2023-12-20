iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. 1,164,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

