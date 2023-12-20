Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,553 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,885,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,792,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

