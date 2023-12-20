Essex Savings Bank Sells 79 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,208,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.51 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.65.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

