Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $5,956,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

