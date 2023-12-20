Essex Savings Bank Purchases 126 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $496.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

