Essex Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $262.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

